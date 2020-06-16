Free peaches from Galesburg Hy-Vee stores

The Galesburg Hy-Vee stores are giving away free peaches on Tuesday.

In partnership with SunWest Fruit Company, Hy-Vee plans to give away more that 11,500 free peaches to customers with contactless, drive-thru events at both Galesburg locations.

The free peach event begins at 1pm and go until 3pm, or until supplies last.

The two Galesburg Hy-Vee locations are:

Hy-Vee on Henderson, 1975 National Boulevard, Galesburg

East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 East Main Street, Galesburg

The peaches will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Event helpers will load the peaches into customers vehicles using a contactless method while wearing masks and gloves. No walk-ups are allowed.

Hy-Vee and SunWest Fruit Company feel it’s important to provide high-quality produce as families continue to be financially impacted by the pandemic.