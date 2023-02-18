At 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, St. Ambrose University archivist Onnica Marquez will present an informational program on preserving photos.

The presentation will cover both physical and digital photo preservation methods. Attendees will be able to utilize the Creation Studio scanner and slide converter at the event. Registration is required to attend and can be made by calling 563-344-4175 or visit here.

Michael and Mildred Ryan, Farmington, Ill., 1955 (photo courtesy of Linda Cook.)

The Photo Presentation Workshop will be held in the Creation Studio at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants are invited to bring two or three personal photos for use in the workshop.

The workshop is designed for those ages 16 and older. More information about the workshop or other library events is here. This event is held in partnership with St. Ambrose University Library.