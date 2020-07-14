Free pop-up COVID-19 testing site to open in Maquoketa

A pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Maquoketa has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18.

The testing site will be open from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, located at 1212 E. Quarry St.

The free drive-up testing event will run for one day only, closing promptly at 10 a.m.

Iowa residents interested in getting tested must first complete an assessment here and present the QR code (provided upon completion of the assessment) at the testing site.

Testing will not be available to those who do not complete the assessment and present a QR code.

In the event of rain, the pop-up testing site will be postponed and rescheduled for 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.

The pop-up COVID-19 testing site is made possible by Epic Health and Wellness medical center, headquartered in Dubuque, in coordination with:

More information about Test Iowa is here.