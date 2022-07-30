Cathy Rosenbaum, PharmD, will speak on “The As to Zzzs of Sleep Health” from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.

Her remarks will cover the stages of sleep, causes of insomnia, and various interventions touted to improve sleep quality. Learn about RX/OTC medications, dietary supplements, environmental adjustments, and mind-body-spirit lifestyle choices, and how they may affect a good night’s sleep, a news release says.

Cathy Rosenbaum (contributed photo.)

Rosenbaum is a holistic clinical pharmacist, certified fitness nutrition coach, and the Founder/CEO of RX Integrative Solutions, a private health and wellness consulting practice in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her work includes an evaluation of client medications, supplements, nutrition and lifestyle for a written whole-person integrative health recommendation. In 2002, she traveled to China to study herbal research and global healthcare solutions.

Rosenbaum has clinical and administrative experience in hospital-based practice, the pharmaceutical industry, health coaching, and academia. She is a published author, radio show host, international speaker, and Tai Chi Easy practice leader. The Rock Island High School graduate last spoke at the Rock Island Library in September 2016, during another visit to her home town.

Rosenbaum earned a doctorate in pharmacy (PharmD) from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s in business administration degree from Xavier University, and a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University, the release says. She is a registered pharmacist (RPh), and has earned certifications in healthcare compliance (CHC,) dementia practice (CDP,) and as a fitness/nutrition coach (CHFC.)

The program is free and open to the public. While registration is not required, those who would like an email reminder of this event may register here.

For more information about library events and services, visit