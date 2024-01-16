One week from today, WQPT PBS and The Friends of MLK will host a Quad City Gospel Celebration, a night filled with uplifting music and powerful performances.

The free concert (reservations recommended) will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It will feature the soulful voices and heartfelt lyrics of talented gospel artists from the Quad-City area, including:

Gospel Mission Temple Inspirational Choir

Jerry Johnson and the Voices of the QC

Ashley Dean

Olivet Baptist Church Male Chorus

Dwayne Hodges

Pastor Sam Kyles and Vision

Gospel Soul Revivers

In addition to enjoying these outstanding performers, you will be part of the live audience as WQPT PBS tapes the concert. It will air on WQPT Feb. 24, 2024 at 7 p.m., in conjunction with “GOSPEL,” a new four-hour docuseries that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song, produced by Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Gospel singer Jerry Johnson

To reserve your free tickets, visit wqpt.org/qcgospel or call 309-764-2400.

Free admission to the concert is made possible through the support of the presenting sponsor, Royal Neighbors of America, and the Adler Theatre Foundation.