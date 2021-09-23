Free Quad-City program for caregivers

As the general population gets older, the need for care increases.

Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging is offering a new program designed especially for caregivers of older adults and persons with disabilities. “Caring for You, Caring for Me” is a nationally-recognized program aimed at helping caregivers take better care of themselves, collaborate effectively with professional caregivers and be the best advocates possible for their loved ones.

“Caring for You, Caring for Me” will be offered as two options: two 3-hour sessions on Saturdays, October 9 and 16, beginning at noon on Zoom; or five 1-hour sessions held Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning November 9, at noon on Zoom.

This program is free for Illinois residents providing care for an older adult or person with a disability. For more information, call (309) 793-6800.