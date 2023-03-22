KWAABA QC in partnership with Togolese Diaspora and QCAIR (Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants & Refugees) invites the public to is first free rental insurance workshop from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline.

This workshop is open to the community in general and especially to immigrants and refugees in the Quad Cities area. The goal is to educate the community about the importance of having rental insurance in case of an unexpected situation, such as a fire.

To register, visit here.

Free food will be provided to all participants.

