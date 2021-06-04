Free rides to Knox County vaccine clinic in Galesburg

The City of Galesburg Transit is offering free rides to the Knox County Health Department vaccine clinics on Saturday and Monday.

The vaccine clinic is being held at the Unified Command Vaccine Center located at 1150 West Carl Sandburg Drive in the old Bergner’s building. The clinics will administer the Moderna vaccine to residents 18 years and older, either through pre-registration or by walk-ins.

“Providing free transportation for people heading to and from the vaccination site is one way to help provide access to all community members,” said Pamelyn Usher-Miller, Transit Manager.

To use the free service, riders will need to access Route 2 (Green) and Route 3 (Red) of the fixed-route service. Information about these routes can be found on the City of Galesburg website. The fixed-route service runs Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

For more information about the vaccine clinic, visit the Knox County Health Department website.