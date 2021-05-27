Free rugby camp teaches kids the skills of the game

Rock Island Parks and Recreation is offering an opportunity for kids to learn how to play rugby in a free Rookie Rugby Skills Camp with the Young Irish QC Rugby Football Club.

This non-contact camp designed to teach fundamentals of playing rugby with short drills and fun games is open to kids in third through eighth grade.

The camp will take place on two Saturdays on June 5 and June 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Douglas Park in Rock Island.

Registration is free but pre-registration is required online (using code: 10577) or by phone at 309-732-7275, since there is limited space available in the camp.