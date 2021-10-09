Free session on Eviction Diversion Program set for Tuesday

Project NOW, Inc. and the Eviction Diversion Coalition will present a session on the Eviction Diversion Program at noon Tuesday in Room 302 of the Rock Island County Courthouse, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The program’s goal is to keep tenants housed while ensuring small business owners are reimbursed back rent, a news release says. Participants can learn about the different procedures and funding available for both tenants and landlords.

The free session also will be featured live on the Project NOW Facebook page.