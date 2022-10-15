UnityPoint Health – Trinity continues its commitment to getting people on the right track to living more heart healthy with the upcoming Heart to Heart Community Education Series event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present “ABCD’s of Preventing Heart

Disease” on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Musser Public Library, 408 East 2nd St., Muscatine, a news release says. “Heart to Heart teaches people how simple lifestyle changes can make a serious and lasting impact on heart health,” says Singh.

Heart to Heart is an ongoing free community educational series to help improve heart health in

the Quad Cities. The free series continues to attract dozens of attendees who are interested in

learning more about heart disease prevention and treatment.

“We hear from participants that the information they learned helped them eat healthier, lose

weight and feel better about their overall health,” says Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology

Services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

The event is free but seating is limited. Register here. The event is free thanks to Trinity Health Foundation donors.