Some people in Moline got new smoke alarms installed in their homes today.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross put in the alarms for free in the Floreciente neighborhood.

They also talked about the importance of fire safety. Volunteers responded to two house fires in the Quad Cities and west central Illinois in recent weeks.

The organization says smoke alarms can make a difference when it comes to surviving a fire.

“So smoke alarms are a big factor in keeping people safe in the event of a home fire,” American Red Cross spokesperson Brian Williamsen said. “Approximately 50% increased chance of survival if you do have a home fire and the numbers are very important to take note of. You only have about two minutes to get out of your home if there were a fire there.”

