The YWCA Quad Cities is holding their second Sock Giveaway on Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free socks of all sizes will be given away at the Iowa Empowerment Center, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 140 in Davenport.

In 2020, YWCA Quad Cities gave away over 1000 pairs of socks on Giving Tuesday. This year, they plan to double that and give away over 2000 pairs. Participants are asked to stop by and take what is needed for themselves and their families. Socks will be available as long as supplies last. You do not need to be a current YWCA client to take part in this giveaway.