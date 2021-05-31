Free Summer Concert Series continues

The Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline, has scheduled its free Summer Concert in the Park Series. Here’s a list of bands that will play on Mondays:
- June 7 – Gray Wolf
- June 14 – Night People
- June 21 – Crooked Cactus
- June 28 – River City 6
- July 12 – Tony Rangel & Friends
- July 19 – Hot Rods
- July 26 – North of 40
- Aug. 2 – Tail Fins
Hot dogs, brats, sloppy Joes and non-alcoholic cold beverages will be sold from 5 p.m. until they are sold out each concert evening.
Bands will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Popcorn will be sold while the band is playing.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets for the all-ages concerts.
For more information, visit www.molinetownship.com, or call 309-797-0789.