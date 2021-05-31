Free Summer Concert Series continues

The Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline, has scheduled its free Summer Concert in the Park Series. Here’s a list of bands that will play on Mondays:

June 7 – Gray Wolf

June 14 – Night People

June 21 – Crooked Cactus

June 28 – River City 6

July 12 – Tony Rangel & Friends

July 19 – Hot Rods

July 26 – North of 40

Aug. 2 – Tail Fins

Hot dogs, brats, sloppy Joes and non-alcoholic cold beverages will be sold from 5 p.m. until they are sold out each concert evening.

Bands will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Popcorn will be sold while the band is playing.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets for the all-ages concerts.

For more information, visit www.molinetownship.com, or call 309-797-0789.