Free Summer Concert Series continues

The Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline, has scheduled its free Summer Concert in the Park Series.  Here’s a list of bands that will play on Mondays:

  •           June 7 – Gray Wolf
  •           June 14 – Night People
  •           June 21 – Crooked Cactus
  •           June 28 – River City 6
  •           July 12 – Tony Rangel & Friends
  •           July 19 – Hot Rods
  •           July 26 – North of 40
  •           Aug. 2 – Tail Fins

Hot dogs, brats, sloppy Joes and non-alcoholic cold beverages will be sold from 5 p.m. until they are sold out each concert evening. 

Bands will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Popcorn will be sold while the band is playing. 

Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets for the all-ages concerts.

For more information, visit www.molinetownship.com, or call 309-797-0789.

