Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?

That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.

There will also be vendors, arts and crafts and bounce houses in the outdoor event at 709 4th Avenue in Moline.

This year’s event is part of the Bridging Literacy program and Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will officially proclaim Hispanic Heritage Month at a 4 p.m. ceremony.

Dwight Ford of Project NOW joined Local 4 News This Morning to tell us all about it.