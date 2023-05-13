Iowa Safe Routes to School, a program of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, has announced that the Iowa Bike Rodeo Toolkit, a comprehensive guide designed to promote bike safety and healthy lifestyles in Iowa, now is available online, according to a news release.

The toolkit provides a step-by-step guide for organizing and hosting a bike rodeo event, featuring interactive stations and courses that teach participants about helmet safety, bike handling, signaling, and more.

It’s a resource for communities, schools, and organizations looking to promote bike safety and encourage physical activity in their communities. “We are proud to offer this toolkit for free as a means of supporting our mission to make Iowa a safer and healthier place for individuals of all ages.” the release says.

Download the toolkit here.

For any questions or help with hosting your own bike rodeo, contact matt@iowabike.org