Free vaccine clinic aims to combat misinformation, fear about COVID-19

Multiple organizations are joining forces to provide information, education and a vaccine clinic to the community — particularly Latinos and immigrants in the Quad Cities — this weekend.

Forward Latino and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) are working together on the “Por Mi Familia” (for my family) campaign.

Their mission is to communicate to the communities they serve that getting vaccinated is not just about taking care of yourself — it’s about taking care of your family.

Made possible through an Iowa Department of Public Health grant to Forward Latino, LULAC Iowa and Latinx Immigrants of Iowa, the Davenport NAACP Chapter and the Scott County Health Department have also joined the effort as sponsors.

Anyone 12 years old and up is welcome to attend a free vaccine clinic 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the LULAC Center, 4224 Ricker Hill Road, Davenport.

Parental consent is required for minors.

No ID is required to receive a vaccination.