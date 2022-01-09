Free virtual workshops will help local entrepreneurs get down to business

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur looking to grow your small business to fruition?

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Clinton County wants to help.

They partnered with the Iowa chapter of America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for an upcoming “Business Model Canvas 101” workshop.

Those interested in attending can register for one of three available two-hour programs, running noon to 2 p.m. via Zoom, on the following dates:

Described as a “strategic management tool to quickly and easily define and communicate a business idea or concept,” the workshop will be presented by Minority Business Development Counselor Victor Oyervides, America’s SBDC Iowa.

