Lincoln Resource Center’s Wealth Management Education Series will begin next month, with three sessions that are free to anyone in the community.

Erie Johnson, J.D., CFP, vice president for First Community Trust, told Local 4 News the point of the events is to help people understand the value and importance of creating an estate plan, investing, and planning for retirement.

Erie Johnson (contributed photo)

“This is not a marketing promotion,” said Johnson, who will not ask for contact information to solicit business. He will answer questions to steer those attending in the right direction, he said.

Here’s the lineup for the sessions that will be held at the center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport:

5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23: “Estate Planning Discussion: The What, How, Why, Where, and Who of your Estate Plan.”

5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 30: “Investment Planning Discussion: The What, How, Why, Where, and Who of Investing.”

1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 1: “Retirement Planning Discussion: The What, How, Why, Where, and Who of Retirement.”

For more information, email Johnson at erie.johnson@fctrust.com