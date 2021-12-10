Free webinar on Dec. 16 with Iowa state curator to commemorate 175th anniversary of statehood

The Davenport Public Library is presenting Iowa State Curator Leo Landis in a free webinar on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m., to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Iowa statehood.

He will cover 13,000 years of Iowa history to help celebrate Iowa joining the Union on Dec. 28, 1846. Landis will highlight stories and artifacts from the exhibition “Iowa’s People and Places,” which opened at the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines on March 5, 2021.

Iowa state curator Leo Landis will present a free webinar Dec. 16 on Iowa history, hosted by the Davenport Public Library.

Registration is required to receive information about the Dec. 16 meeting, by clicking HERE.

Leo Landis is State Curator and Museum Curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa, where he has worked since March 2013. He began his museum career at Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, worked at Conner Prairie in Fishers, Ind., and was a curator at Henry Ford Museum & Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Mich., for eight years.

He also worked as a curator and educator at Salisbury House in Des Moines, Iowa. Landis has a B.S. in history from Iowa State University (ISU), an M.A. in Historical Administration from Eastern Illinois University, and completed coursework toward a Ph.D. from ISU.

Tonight, Dec. 10, the annual Celebrate Iowa Gala will presented by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The state’s premier cultural celebration returns to an in-person format Friday, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the historic Scottish Rite Consistory, 519 Park St., Des Moines, as Iowa revs up for its 175th statehood anniversary.

For more information on next week’s webinar, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.