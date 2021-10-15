Free webinar rooted in planting and caring for trees

Autumn is a great time to plant trees, and you can learn more at a special webinar.

Join Illinois Extension horticulture educator Emily Swihart for a free webinar on planting and caring for trees. Learn why autumn is a great time to plant trees and tips for caring for both new and established trees. Swihart will also be able to answer your specific questions about your home gardens and how to do latsst-minute maintenance for prepping your landscaping for a long winter.

Planting and Caring for Trees with Emily Swihart is Tuesday, October 26, at 1:00 p.m. For more information, or to register, click here.