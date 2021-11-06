Free weekend nutrition program ensures kids don’t go hungry

A fridge at a Davenport school is now well-stocked and ready to make sure kids don’t go hungry over the weekend.

The “Kids Eat Free” program at Jefferson Elementary School is continuing as a community refrigerator in response to the pandemic.

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken says the program’s new format will offer free dairy and other food to students and families in need.

Hy-Vee donated 200 half-gallons of milk and 200 dozen eggs.

Students and families can pick up food on Fridays to use over the weekend.

Croken says, despite the popularity of the program, they have yet to turn away anyone because of a lack of stock.