The city of Davenport series “Movies in the Park” will show “The Wizard of Oz” for free outdoors this Friday night, Aug. 5, at Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2828 Eastern Ave.

There will be free games and activities for families before the free movie. Four food trucks — Don Chuy’s Puesto de Comida, The Box Lunch, The Wizard of Dogs, and QuickE’s — will be on hand serving up delicious dinners for sale.

Activities and food sales begin at 6 p.m. and the classic movie will start at sunset. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled. Cancellations will be made by 3 p.m., the day of the movie.

