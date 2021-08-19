Freedom Festival with music, family fun, will be Saturday

East Moline Main Street invites the public to a ribbon cutting of its new shade and lighting project at 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown East Moline at Runners Park, 742 15th Ave.

The ribbon cutting will be part of the fifth annual East Moline Freedom Festival, a family-friendly event that will begin at 1 p.m. with a cornhole tournament.

A car show will begin at 2 p.m. The Big River Brass Band will play from 3-4 p.m., followed by the Dani Lynn Howe Band from 4-7 p.m.

The headliner Final Mix Show Band will play from 8-11 p.m.

Food and craft vendors will line the streets of 15th Avenue for the entirety of the Freedom Festival.

For more information, email emmainstreet@gmail.com or call 309-948-1926.