Every year, more than 480,000 Americans die every year from some type of tobacco-related illness. While many know that tobacco, smoking and vaping are harmful to their health, quitting isn’t easy. That’s why MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering Freedom from Smoking®, a smoking cessation program designed to help smokers quit for good.
Program participants will learn about:
- Building motivation
- Dealing with stress
- Dealing with withdrawal
- Nicotine replacement therapy
- Dealing with social pressures
- Preventing relapses
This free seven week program will be held on Mondays from July 18 to August 29 from 4:45 – 6 p.m. All meetings will take place at the MercyOne Clinton North Annex, 931 13th Avenue N. in Clinton.
Register online by clicking here or call 563-244- 3539.