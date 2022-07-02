Every year, more than 480,000 Americans die every year from some type of tobacco-related illness. While many know that tobacco, smoking and vaping are harmful to their health, quitting isn’t easy. That’s why MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering Freedom from Smoking®, a smoking cessation program designed to help smokers quit for good.

Program participants will learn about:

Building motivation

Dealing with stress

Dealing with withdrawal

Nicotine replacement therapy

Dealing with social pressures

Preventing relapses

This free seven week program will be held on Mondays from July 18 to August 29 from 4:45 – 6 p.m. All meetings will take place at the MercyOne Clinton North Annex, 931 13th Avenue N. in Clinton.

Register online by clicking here or call 563-244- 3539.