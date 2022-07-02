Every year, more than 480,000 Americans die every year from some type of tobacco-related illness. While many know that tobacco, smoking and vaping are harmful to their health, quitting isn’t easy. That’s why MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering Freedom from Smoking®, a smoking cessation program designed to help smokers quit for good.

Program participants will learn about:

  • Building motivation
  • Dealing with stress
  • Dealing with withdrawal
  • Nicotine replacement therapy
  • Dealing with social pressures
  • Preventing relapses

This free seven week program will be held on Mondays from July 18 to August 29 from 4:45 – 6 p.m. All meetings will take place at the MercyOne Clinton North Annex, 931 13th Avenue N. in Clinton.

Register online by clicking here or call 563-244- 3539.