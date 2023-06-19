The Shenandoah Riding Center in The Galena Territory hosts their annual Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo on June 30 and July 1 this year, starting at 7 p.m. This Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned rodeo presents two nights of incredible entertainment by Universal Pro Rodeos. Spectators will get a close look at eight incredibly competitive and thrilling competitions. The Stateline Hotshots Rodeo Drill Team will perform this year. Fireworks will light up the sky directly following the rodeo competition both nights.

(Photos courtesy Galena Territory Association)

Gates open at 4 p.m. each day and local band “Ten Gallon Hat” will kick off the evening’s entertainment with performances starting at 4:45 p.m. The rodeo begins after their 7 p.m. performance. Food trucks, axe-throwing, cowboy merchandise, Freedom Reins items and Grab Life by the Reins clothing will also be available for fans. Coolers are not allowed, as beer, soda and water are available for purchase. There are bleachers on site, but visitors are welcome to bring blankets and sit on the hillside. Leave the pets at home because they’re not allowed.

“Since 1975, Shenandoah has hosted two nights of amazing entertainment. We are excited about partnering with Universal Rodeo Company to bring amazing sportsmanship and entertainment to The Galena Territory,” said Steve Wyland, general manager for The Galena Territory Association.

Tickets are available in advance here. Click here or call (815) 777-9550 for more information about the Shenandoah Riding Center.