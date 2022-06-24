The Shenandoah Riding Center in The Galena Territory hosts the Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo at 7 p.m., July 1 and 2. Enjoy two nights of amazing entertainment by Big Hat Rodeo through eight incredibly competitive and exhilarating competitions, where more than 150 cowboys and cowgirls, featuring World Champion contestants and livestock, will compete for $30,000. This year the Cowgirl Hustle Drill Team will also perform. Each night features spectacular fireworks directly following the rodeo competition.

July 1

10 a.m. Family Fair with inflatable obstacle course, giant slide, games and petting zoo ($5 admission)

4 p.m. Gates open and Family Fun Night

5 – 5:30 p.m. Cowboys and clowns photo opportunities

7 p.m. Rodeo, with fireworks immediately following

July 2

10 a.m. Family Fair with inflatable obstacle course, giant slide, games and petting zoo ($5 admission)

4 p.m. Gates open

4:45 p.m. Country artist John King in concert

7 p.m. Rodeo, with fireworks immediately following

Tickets are available by clicking here.

Ticket prices for July 1 are:

Ages 4 and under – Free

Ages 5 to 12 – $15 online / $20 at gate

Ages 13 and older – $20 online / $25 at gate

Ticket prices for July 2 are:

Ages 4 and under – Free

Ages 5 to 12 – $25 online / $30 at gate

Ages 13 and older – $30 online / $35 at gate

“We’re proud to once again partner with Shenandoah to bring true family-focused entertainment to the area,” Lenora Calzavara, stock contractor for Big Hat Rodeo, said. “We make every performance the wildest, most exciting, and fun it can be.”

“Since 1975, Shenandoah has hosted two nights of amazing entertainment. We are once again partnering with Big Hat Rodeo Company, the Midwest’s premier pro rodeo business, to bring amazing sportsmanship and entertainment to The Galena Territory,” said Steve Wyland, general manager for The Galena Territory Association. “This year we are excited to add country singer John King to the venue on Saturday.”

Country singer/songwriter John King will perform at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Raised in the foothills of northern Georgia, King listened to a wide range of musicians, from southern rockers like Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Black Crowes, to classic craftsmen like James Taylor and Johnny Cash, to ’90s country stars like Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson and worked construction jobs as a teenager. By the age of 16, he was writing multiple songs every week. King has written songs for the likes of Randy Houser (“We Went”) and Hootie and the Blowfish (“Rollin”). King began singing his own songs and launched his singing career with “Tonight Tonight”. He released his first full-length album, “Always Gonna Be You”, in 2021. For more information about John King, click here.

Nine food trucks will be on site offering a variety of choices for snacks and meals. Coolers are not allowed as beer, soda, water are available for sale. Visitors have plenty of opportunities to pick up cowboy merchandise, Freedom Reins items, and Grab Life by the Reins clothing from vendors. There are bleachers, but visitors are welcome to bring blankets and sit on the hillside. Pets are not allowed.

The Shenandoah Riding Center is located at 200 N. Brodrecht Road in Galena.