Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo rides into Galena Territory

The Shenandoah Riding Center and Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, both in The Galena Territory, will host the Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo at 7 p.m. July 3 and 4. More than 150 of the nation’s top riders will compete for $30,000. Each night ends with a fireworks show, a news release says.

The rodeo will be at the Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, Galena, Ill., just off U. S. 20 in The Galena Territory.

“For 45 years, Shenandoah has put on two nights of amazing entertainment through eight fiercely competitive and exhilarating competitions,” Cathy Wolfenden, coordinator for the Shenandoah, said in a news release. “We’re ready to carry on that tradition after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. each day for guests to order their favorite foods and shop for Western wear. A free “Cowboys and Clowns” activity will be in the arena from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Freedom Reins Rodeo partners with Big Hat Rodeo Co., the Midwest’s premier pro rodeo business that features barrel racing, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and more.

This is the first time there will be eight events at Shenandoah, including girls’ breakaway roping. Rodeo’s newest event is the fastest as winning times are rarely more than 3 seconds. A world champion is crowned at the Finals Rodeo in January.

“We’re proud to again partner with Shenandoah to bring true family-focused entertainment to the area,” Lenora Calzavara, stock contractor for Big Hat Rodeo, said. “We make every performance the wildest, most exciting, and fun it can be.”

The rodeo’s big event is bull riding.

The Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo is sanctioned. That means, among other things, rules and regulations protect the safety and well-being of competitors and animals.

Tickets are available here shenandoahridingcenter.com for $15 per adult, $12 for per child, 5-12 years old. Children younger than 5 will be admitted free.

Visit the website or call 815-777-9550 for more information.