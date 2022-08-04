East Moline’s Freedom Run takes place tonight and there’s still time to join in the race. Whether you run, walk or roll, this event is the community’s way to show support for those who have served our country in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, as well as collecting nonperishable food donations for veterans in need.

Races include a 5k, a 1 mile Fun Run, a “double time” 5.8 mile loop, a “ground pounder” fun run and an MIA division for those who want to support but can’t attend.

This race is unique because of its military “flavor” from start to finish. An authentic Civil War cannon starts racers on their way and a WWII Army Jeep serves as a pace car. Military vehicles line the course and volunteers hold American flags while cheering on participants. Racers receive military style tshirts at packet pickup and “dog tag” style medals and “soldier statue” trophies.

This event is all about our area’s military and their families who have sacrificed so much for the nation. It’s not necessary to lace up a pair of sneakers to get involved – you can watch, you can cheer – however you decide to participate, it’s going to be a fun time.

There’s still time to enter by clicking here. Packet pickup is until 6 p.m. and they’re collecting nonperishable donations for veterans in need. Visit their Facebook page by clicking here.