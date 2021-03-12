Freeport man found in Mississippi River identified; death called ‘suspicious’

A 46-year-old man found dead Wednesday in the Mississippi River near Savanna, Ill., has been identified by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith A. Heidenreich was found shortly before 8;30 a.m.

The call came from the 6800 block of Marina Road in Carroll County, about four miles north of Savanna in an area commonly known as Millers Boat Landing, a news release says.

His death is suspicious, and remains under investigation by the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team.

Emergency crews found the deceased man near the edge of the river.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 815-244-2635 or Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867.

Savanna police and the response team assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.