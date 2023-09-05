A 22-year-old Freeport man was thrown from a motorcycle in a crash early Monday, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

About 8:45 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on

Highway 20 near Tranel Road in rural East Dubuque. “The reporting party indicated that a motorcycle appeared to have been crashed but there was nobody near the crash site,” the release says.

Responding officers soon learned that Nathan K. Willman had crashed his motorcycle about 1:30 a.m. as he was traveling east on Highway 20 about .1 mile west of Tranel Road, the release says. Willman’s motorcycle went off of the left side of the road where Willman was thrown off.

The motorcycle traveled into the median strip and overturned, landing in the westbound lanes of traffic. It came to rest in the ditch on the north side of the roadway, the release says.

Willman was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Galva and East Dubuque Police assisted the sheriff’s office.