A longtime food drive in Monmouth is once again collecting donations for local food pantries.

Vanessa Treat Wetterling and an army of volunteers have led Monmouth’s Freezing for Food drive for the past 23 years. This year’s drive will be November 29-December 1 in downtown Monmouth.

Vanessa Wetterling (left) has played a major role in Monmouth’s Freezing for Food initiative for the past 23 years. (City of Monmouth)

“This is our 23rd annual Freezing for Food,” said Wetterling, who is general manager of three Prairie Communications radio stations, including two in Monmouth. “It’s through the radio station, but it’s a community event – that means the police department, the fire department, civic organizations, Monmouth College, the hospital (OSF HealthCare-Holy Family Medical Center). There are tons of people that come out and freeze for food with us.”



That wasn’t always the story; the drive originally started small and in Iowa. “A colleague of mine started this whole project in Iowa, because of the same reason – their food pantries were in need of food,” said Wetterling. “So, he decided to get a UPS brown truck and spent the whole night in that truck for a certain number of days until they reached the goal of food that was needed at the pantry. I was the promotions director for the company and I loved the idea, the concept.”



Wetterling brought the event with her to Illinois and now Monmouth and Clinton are the two longest-running Freezing For Food events in the region. She and her colleagues stand in the cold for three days during the event, collecting money and food. They use the cash donations to shop for food with help from Darren DeJaynes, the owner of the Save a Lot store that hosts the event.



“Our goal is to collect thousands and thousands of items for our local food pantries here at Monmouth and in Roseville,” said Wetterling. “Each year, we have seen growth in our program, and each year, we have also seen an increase in the need for food at our food pantries, so we are actually now supplementing these food pantries twice a year with the help of the community.”



A second event is held each June, called “Halfway to Freezing For Food.” The concept is the same except volunteers don’t need to bundle up.



“Every year, the food pantries tell me what types of food they need,” said Wetterling. “It’s typically items they can’t get from the food bank. There are certain types that are harder to get. So, what we collect is cereal, which is our number one priority, spaghetti sauce with meat, box meals such as lasagna, tomatoes, rice, tuna, canned chicken, canned vegetables and canned fruits and juice.”



The group accepts non-perishable food items, which helps avoid food waste, which Wetterling believes is one of the most serious issues in America.



“Food waste has always been a problem for America,” she said. “America is fortunate to have enough food for everybody, but the waste is certainly a problem. The issue doesn’t always mean that people are wasteful. Sometimes, it’s simply because food spoils and it’s hard to preserve it long enough to get it to others in time. And then there are other issues such as food allergies or allergies to the preservatives.”







