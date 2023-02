After a nice stretch of weather lately, it turns messy again this week in the Quad Cities.

A strong winter storm will roll across the country bringing heavy snow (possibly 2 feet!) to parts of Minnesota!

In the Quad Cities we get MOSTLY RAIN. But areas to the North of The Quad Cities (along HWY 20 especially) could receive some ice accumulation from freezing rain.

With winds picking up late Wednesday into Thursday, any ice accumulations could lead to power outages North of the Quad Cities.