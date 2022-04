It’s late April, and there’s a Freeze Warning in the Quad Cities. Is this wild weather or not really?

Looking back through our climate stats, it’s not that out of the ordinary.

Our average last freeze of the season is April 21st, just a few days ago.

The latest ever? It was freezing one year on May 21st! (2002)

So while this is a bit later than normal, we’re not to the point of the season that is qualifies as crazy cold late in the season!