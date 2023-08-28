The future of the former Yellow Freight terminal in Rock Island could be in the hands of the winner bidder at a bankruptcy auction.

Old Dominion Freight Line is in the running; The Wall Street Journal reports Old Dominion has a $1.5 billion bid to buy Yellow’s network of about 170 terminals. Estes Express Lines also submitted a bid, but it was for a lower bid amount. An October 18 auction supervised by bankruptcy court may be the deciding factor.

About 90 employees with Yellow Trucking lost their jobs when the Rock Island terminal closed as part of a company-wide closing.