The Freight House Farmers’ Market in Davenport announced hours of operation are changing to weekends only.

According to the website, the market will be open the following times:

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. indoors)

Sundays: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

In addition to local and area vendors, The Freight House Farmers’ Market, located at 421 W. River Dr., Davenport, will still feature live music and other events. For more information, click here.