The Freight House Farmers Market is going back home!

Floodwaters from the Mississippi River have receded enough to allow the market to return to its usual home at 421 W. River Drive in Davenport, starting this Saturday, May 20th from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The indoor part of the market is open until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Hours on Sunday are from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Starting May 24th, the market will be open on Wednesday evenings from 4-8 p.m. through the end of August.

The summer market season takes place rain-or-shine and continues through the end of October. Winter hours start on November 1st. The Freight House Farmers Market showcases regional producers from across Iowa and Illinois and offers locally produced fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, fibers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items, ready-to-eat food, live music and more. The Freight House Farmers Market supports close to 200 farmers, crafters and artisan food entrepreneurs.

