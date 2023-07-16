The Freight House Farmers Market is in the running for a nationwide honor, and they need your help.

The market is asking local supporters to vote for them in the 15th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, sponsored by American Farmland Trust. The public can click here to vote for the market or scan the QR code. Votes are free, but unlike other contests, fans can only vote once in the contest. Click here for the official rules. The contest ends on September 19.

The Trust is awarding $15,000 in prizes this year. The winning markets will receive $5,000 for first place; $2,500 for second; $1,500 for third; $750 for fourth; $250 for fifth and $100 for first place in each state. The award money will go to markets to improve their marketing, communications and other reach and impact projects.

For the latest news on the Freight House Farmers Market, including hours and event information, visit their website or Facebook page.