The new outdoor season of the Freight House Farmers Market (421 W. River Drive, Davenport) starts Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m.

The market was ranked 6th in the nation of USDA farmers markets by Holidu travel magazine in 2021.

“Along with the early bell comes our expanded market of vendors,” says a Wednesday market release. “We are excited to welcome some fresh faces to the FHFM market scene and are overjoyed to see the return of your favorite farmers, ranchers, and food artisans. Relish in the spring flavors you have missed all winter and catch up with your local, friendly food providers as well as artisans and crafters.

“The relationships between our customers and vendors are what make the market a community, and we want you to be a part of it,” according to the release.

Fresh foods at Freight House Farmers Market are great for the grill.

The FHFM is also a proud SNAP/EBT market, and provider of Double Up Bucks, helping the community have access to fresh, healthy foods. Watch for its new Neighborhood Traveling market reaching out to the QC communities’ underserved neighborhoods.

The market, which takes place at the Freight House Market Place on the beautiful Mississippi riverfront in downtown Davenport, operates on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Produce sold at Freight House Farmers Market on the riverfront in downtown Davenport.

The market is a rain-or-shine event that continues through the end of October. The Freight House Farmers’ Market presents regional producers from many counties across Iowa and Illinois, offering locally grown fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, fibers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items, delicious ready-to-eat foods, and more.

The Freight House Farmers Market supports nearly 250 farmers, crafters, and artisan food entrepreneurs. In addition to shopping for fresh produce, meats and more, visitors may take in some live entertainment, and enjoy the atmosphere, meeting old friends, and making new ones.

“Farmers’ markets are an integral part of the urban/farm linkage and have continued to rise in popularity, mostly due to the growing consumer interest in obtaining fresh products directly from the farmer or producer,” the market says.

For more information, visit its website.