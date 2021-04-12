Freight House Farmers Market will open May 1 for outdoor season

The Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W River Drive, Davenport, opens for the outdoor season at 8 am. Saturday, May 1.

The market will have a new look and traffic flow this year, a news release says. The market, which is a SNAP/EBT market, also is a provider of Double Up Bucks.

The market operates from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m.until 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sundays.

The rain-or-shine event will continue through the end of October with regional producers from many counties across Iowa and Illinois offering locally grown fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, fibers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items, ready-to-eat foods, and more. The market supports nearly 200 farmers, crafters, and artisan food entrepreneurs.

Live entertainment also will be featured.

For more information, contact Lorrie Beaman at 563-322-6009 or email director@freighthousefarmersmarket.com