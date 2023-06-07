The City of Davenport has evacuated the Freight House Farmers Market due to an outside wall leaning. A structural engineer is currently on site, evaluating the building. Currently the city has no idea when vendors may be allowed back into the building or if they will be able to conduct business outside the market. More information should be available tomorrow.

The Quad City Cruisers are in the parking lot and Front Street Taproom is still open, but the market is closed, according to a post on their Facebook page.

This is a developing story and Local 4 will have more information on our newscasts.