Freighthouse Farmer’s Market Adds Color to Downtown Davenport

Members of Quad City Arts painted four new murals on the outside of the Freight House Farmers Market on River Drive.

A couple of local high school students who worked on the project say that hard work was well worth the effort with something that will be around for years to come.

“I can show my sister and my mom and stuff that I’m doing in my school,” Makayla Smith said. “It’s very fun to see your mark on the community on the Freighthouse every time you drive by and be able to say hey, that’s what I did,” Sarah Dyar said.

The four new murals join five that were finished in 2015. The students say they love art because it lets them express themselves freely, and be able to relate to others.