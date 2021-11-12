Friday morning I-74 bridge accident involves three vehicles, traffic detoured in downtown Bettendorf

Emergency personnel respond to a Friday morning accident on the I-74 bridge, near the first Iowa exit (photo by Bryan Bobb).

On Friday, Nov. 12, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Scott Emergency Communication Center received reports of a motor vehicle collision on I-74 west on the new Mississippi River Bridge near the first Iowa exit.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they determined that one vehicle had rolled over and was blocking both lanes of west/north bound traffic, according to a Bettendorf release. All traffic had to be detoured off the bridge through downtown Bettendorf. A total of three vehicles were involved in this incident.

The four occupants of the vehicle that rolled over, a 2003 GMC Yukon, were transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis East Hospital with unspecified injuries. The four occupants included one adult and three juveniles. The drivers of the other two involved vehicles were not injured.

With coordination between SECC, Bettendorf Police, Bettendorf Fire, Moline Police, Moline Fire, Medic Ambulance, The Iowa Department of Transportation and a local tow company, the roadway was cleared and re-opened within approximately 45 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department. No determination of any criminal charges has been made at this time.