Friday-night accident on John Deere Road under investigation

There is no word yet on any injuries involved in an accident that happened before 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of John Deere Road and 60th Street, Moline. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

An investigation is underway to determine more information involving a vehicle accident that happened before 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of John Deere Road and 60th Street, Moline.

Local 4 Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb was at the scene, where he witnessed two ambulances leaving without lights on.

He reports the emergency vehicles “still may have been occupied.”

When he arrived on the scene, only one vehicle with damage was spotted.

He believes the other vehicle involved may have already been removed from the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.