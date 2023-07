Strong storms with damaging winds and heavy rain ravaged parts of the area tonight.

And Jo Daviess County had the worst of the rain.

Doppler radar estimates about 4″ of rain fell in Galena and surrounding areas of Jo Daviess County.

The Flash Flood Warning goes until after 3 a.m.

Remember “turn around, don’t drown” if you come across a road that has water ponding on it.