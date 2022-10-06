A cold front has blasted through the Quad Cities and we’re looking at falling temps Thursday night.

By Friday morning we’re down around 40°.

But it gets even colder Friday night. Parts of the area will see the first freeze of the season so we have a Freeze Watch in effect Friday night and early Saturday morning.

If you have sensitive plants it’s a good idea to bring them in or cover them up if you can. Now, if temps go down into the upper 20s there’s not much we can do to save them.

The average first time our temp drops to 32° each season in the Quad Cities is October 15th so this would be a little bit ahead of schedule.