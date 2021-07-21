Friday rally in downtown Davenport will urge senators’ support of PRO Act

Members of the Quad City Federation of Labor and Friends of Labor will gather outside the offices of Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to support the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday at 201 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The purpose of the rally is to urge the senators to pass act, a labor-rights bill that will reform labor laws and empower workers to exercise freedom to organize and bargain, a news release says.

“Members and leaders from local unions and the Quad City Federation of Labor will discuss why the PRO Act is essential to making America’s economy work for working people and why it is so critical for both Grassley and Ernst to co-sponsor and voice their support,” said Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor. “Every worker should have the right to organize without fear of retribution and intimidation,” he said.

Gosa also noted the PRO Act will give the labor movement an even platform to negotiate with business, commerce, and government for the workers. “There are pluses for both sides with this Act, and we encourage our Federal elected leaders to support this law,” he said.