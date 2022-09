Not only was it cloudy and rainy Friday, it was the coolest weather we’ve had in almost 5 months!

The high didn’t even hit 60° as we topped out at 59° at 11:39am.

The normal high is still in the middle 70s right now.

Our average high doesn’t sink to 59° until October 28th.

This was the coolest high we’ve had since May 3rd when it was only 52°.

This weekend looks better though with sunshine and highs in the 70s!