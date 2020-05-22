Friend shares favorite memories of Preemption couple killed by gunfire

A woman in Preemption is remembering her favorite moments with her friends who were found dead Wednesday.

Myra Long, 62, and Richard “Steve” Ream, 65 were a longtime couple.

Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies found the two dead with apparent gunshot wounds Wednesday.

Bambi Nicely, friend and neighbor, said she was supposed to garden with Myra this weekend.

“She definitely had the most infectious laugh,” Nicely said. “She was very carefree. Her smile could brighten up anything. Steve was the friendliest guy in the world.”

Nicely is trying to focus on the positives during this time.

“They were wonderful people and my deepest sympathies and they’ll never be forgotten,” she said.

The incident is still under investigation.