Friendly House and Scott County Sheriff’s Department gifting kids bikes through inmate restoration program

The Friendly House and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are helping Santa out this holiday season.

In collaboration with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, more than 25 area kids will receive newly refurbished bicycles and bicycle helmets from the Friendly House. The children have already been selected and notified they’re receiving the bike and helmet. The presentation of the bicycles is Monday, December 20, at 4:00 p.m. in the Friendly House parking lot, located at 1221 Myrtle Street, Davenport.

The Friendly House and Scott County Sheriff’s Department will be giving away bicycles to area children. The bikes have been restored through an inmate restoration program.

In 2005, the Scott County Jail implemented an inmate program to restore used bicycles. The bikes are from donations from private and enforcement agencies. The program is to instruct inmates in restoration techniques, cleaning and providing a public service back to the community.

For more information on the Friendly House and its programs, click here or call (563) 323-1821.